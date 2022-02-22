National

Center blocks Punjab Politics TV app, website and social media associated with SFJ

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has banned all digital media platforms of foreign based ‘Punjab Politics TV’. Based on inputs from intelligence agencies, the ministry said the channel has links with the banned organization Sikh for Justice (SFJ). Also all the formats of the channel are trying to disturb the public order during the assembly elections.

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday that the app, social media account and website of foreign-based ‘Punjab Politics TV’, which has close links with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), have been ordered to be blocked. . The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The ministry said that based on the information of intelligence agencies, the channel was trying to disturb the public order in the ongoing assembly elections in the state. In such a situation, on February 18, the Ministry has blocked all digital media platforms of Punjab Politics TV, exercising emergency powers under the IT Rules.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that content promoting social disharmony and separatism was being continuously promoted on all the blocked platforms. Which is harmful to the internal security and public order of the country and the state. It has also been seen that new apps and social media accounts have also been created at the time of elections.

In such a situation, the Government of India is alert and committed to safeguard the overall information environment across the country. It is also always committed to thwart any action that has the potential to undermine the sovereignty and integrity of India.

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), established in 2007, is a foreign organization. The main agenda of this organization is to promote separatism in Punjab. From the time of the farmers’ movement to the Punjab elections, SFJ was in the news. The main face of this organization is Gurpatwant Singh. For the past several days, this organization was continuously working to instigate the people in Punjab.

