Center did not allow Mamta Banerjee to go to Italy, was invited for Global Peace Conference

The Union Ministry of External Affairs has refused permission to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the World Peace Conference to be held in Italy in October this year. Mamta was invited to go to Rome for the Global Peace Conference. But the Ministry of External Affairs said on this that it would not be appropriate for a Chief Minister to go to the level at which this meeting is held. It also said that the approval has been denied from a ‘political angle’ as the “incident is not commensurate with the situation for the participation of the Chief Minister of a state”.

These celebrities will participate

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will attend the conference. The event, focused on Mother Teresa, will be held in Rome, Italy on 6 and 7 October this year. Italy had invited the CM of West Bengal to come to Italy and also asked that he should not come with any delegation. After which CM Mamta Banerjee proposed the approval of the industry delegation and requested the Ministry of External Affairs for the same. But, the approval was not received.

What did TMC say when permission was not given?

TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya Dev took to Twitter to comment on Mamata Banerjee being denied permission and wrote, “Central government did not allow Didi’s visit to Rome! Earlier he had also canceled the permission to travel to China. We had accepted that decision keeping in mind the interests of international relations and India. Now why Italy Modi ji? What is your problem with Bengal?

Mamta Banerjee has gone to Italy

Even before this, Mamta Banerjee has gone abroad many times. Three years ago Mamta had gone to Germany and Italy. At that time he participated in the Indo-German Commerce Industry Program in Frankfurt, Germany. He had also participated in Sharodtsava and World Bengal Business Conference held here. The Chief Minister had made this visit to invite foreign investors to invest in the state.