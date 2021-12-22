center directed states to impose strict restrictions in districts reporting high positivity rate amid rise of omicron cases

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has given this instruction to all the states after the number of Omicron cases exceeded 200. According to official figures, Omicron’s figure has crossed double in seven states. Most of the cases have been found in Maharashtra.

Cunain Sheriff M.

In view of the increasing cases of Omicron, the new variant of corona virus in the country, the central government has warned the states and union territories. The Center has asked the states to implement stringent restrictions if required. Including night curfew, banning social gathering and even creating a containment zone.

The Center has also directed the states to activate the war room in view of the threat of Omicron and also to pay constant attention to the corona cases. It has been directed that necessary measures should be taken only when there is an initial indication of increasing cases of Omicron variants and increasing cases of corona.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has given this instruction to all the states after the number of Omicron cases exceeded 200. According to official figures, Omicron’s figure has crossed double in seven states. Most of the cases have been found in Maharashtra. According to the figures so far in Maharashtra, about 54 cases have been registered. Apart from this, 54 cases have been registered in Delhi, 20 in Telangana, 19 in Karnataka, 18 in Rajasthan, 15 in Kerala and 14 in Gujarat.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the states that there should be a continuous review of the data related to the population affected by corona at the district level, its increasing spread, facilities in the hospital, man power, creation and implementation of containment zones. At the same time, he said that on this basis, effective decisions should be taken at the district level and such a strategy ensures that the infection of corona can be stopped at the local level before it spreads to other parts of the state.

The Center has also said that if a district has recorded a positivity rate of 10% or more in the last one week or more than 40% of the beds are filled or there are more patients on oxygen and ICU beds, then the district level ban will be imposed. can go. However, considering the current situation and sensing the threat of Omicron, the state may impose restrictions even before these data are recorded.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to the states, said that the measures taken to prevent the rising cases of corona include night curfew, banning large gatherings, reducing the number of people in programs like marriages and funerals, offices, industries. And public transportation also involves reducing numbers. At the same time, he said that in case of all new clusters of Kovid positive cases, prompt notification of containment zones should be issued and buffer zones should be done. Further, strict demarcation of containment zones should be ensured as per extant guidelines and all cluster samples should be sent to INSACOG laboratories for genome sequencing test without any delay.