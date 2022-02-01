Center does not obey Supreme Court direction bench said on next hearing either give an affidavit or pay the fine

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure that the Center is yet to file its counter-affidavit on a plea challenging the validity of section 2(f) of the National Institute of Minority Education Act, 2004. The court has given “one more opportunity” to the government to file a counter-affidavit in case it pays a fine of Rs 7,500.

Alternatively, the petition has sought a direction to the Center to issue guidelines for minority identification at the state level. The petition said that Hindus are a minority in 10 states but they are not able to take advantage of the schemes made for the minorities. The top court had on January 7 given the Center the “last opportunity” to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks.

The court had said that the government will have to take “one stand” on the issue. A bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundaresh was informed on Monday that the Center has circulated a letter requesting adjournment of the hearing. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, submitted that he has objection to the letter circulated by the Center for a limited purpose only as the government’s stand in the matter would be important and they should at least expedite it.

The bench told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, “You have circulated a letter but you are circulating only the letter. Everything else is happening. You have to take a stand.” The ASG, citing the situation of Kovid-19, said that the government will take a decision on it. The bench said that notice on the petition was issued on August 28, 2020. “Don’t make excuses which are very difficult for us to accept,” the court said.

The bench said it is “unfair” that the Center has not yet filed a counter-affidavit. “We grant one more opportunity of four weeks to file counter-affidavit on deposit of Rs 7,500 in SCBA (Supreme Court Bar Association) Advocates Welfare Fund as requested by the petitioner’s senior counsel,” the bench said. The next hearing in the matter will be held on March 28.