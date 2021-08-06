Center on Black Money No official estimate of black money in Swiss banks in 10 years people Sharing the old statement of Ramdev Sharing the old statement of Ramdev, people said – Baba knew everything?

The government on Monday said there is no official estimate of the black money stashed in Swiss banks for the past 10 years. Regarding this issue, people shared the old statement of Baba Ramdev on social media and said that they knew everything. Ask them. Many other people have also made sharp comments on this statement of the government.

A user named Pony Jat Haryana Aala @Poni07Jat wrote, “The entire account of black money is with Lala Ramdev, he should be contacted, call Baba ji to bring the papers that he had with him.” A user named Bholesh Pathak @bholeshpathak wrote, “Even if I wear a suit worth 10 lakhs, what happened brothers and sisters, I have also made you all wear a cap of 15 lakhs. Tell me whether it is worn or not.

A user named [email protected] wrote, “Bhai sahab baba ramdev must have known that he used to speak in a jumbled manner, I know everything.” A user named Mohammad Shahid Hussain @ Mohamma94019375 wrote, “Swiss bank when Modi ji did you not know? That who has hidden the black money of the country of India there? Then why the matter of bringing back black money? And if it is, then bring back all the ones who will be troubled themselves?

Earlier on Monday, in a written reply to Vincent H Pala’s question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said that in recent years, the government has made a lot of efforts to bring back black money stashed abroad, including black money and taxes. It includes giving effect to imposition law, setting up of Special Investigation Team (SIT), etc.

Chaudhary said that till May 31 this year, assessment orders have been issued in 66 cases under Section 10(3)/10(4) of the Black Money Act, 2015 in which a demand of Rs 8,216 crore has been made. In HSBC cases, undeclared assets worth about Rs 8,465 crore have been brought under tax and a fine of Rs 1,294 crore has been imposed, he said. ICIJ (International Association of Investigative Journalists) cases have detected undisclosed income of about Rs 11,010 crore.

Chowdhury said that undisclosed deposits of Rs 20,078 crore (approximately) have been detected in the Panama Papers leak cases. At the same time, undeclared deposits of about Rs 246 crore have been detected in the Paradise Papers leak cases.





