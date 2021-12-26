Center pleading in SC to return 67 acres of Ram temple land! BJP MP thanked Lord Ram for calling Modi government treacherous

His question was how should we look at this betrayal of the government. He said that the public has come to know about everything.

The Center was pleading in the Supreme Court to return the 67 acres of land acquired for the Ram temple. But the five-judge bench did not look into it. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has taken a jibe at the Modi government, saying that PV Narasimha Rao had taken it to build a huge Ram temple. He taunted the Modi government as treacherous.

The Rajya Sabha MP thanked Lord Ram and said that Amit Shah had termed this move as historic. His question was how should we look at this betrayal of the government. He said that the public has come to know about everything. The draft application submitted to the Supreme Court was prepared by S Gurumurthy, who was close to Modi. He has thanked the Supreme Court for this.

Remember that just before the last 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Central Government had filed an application in the Supreme Court for permission to return 67.390 acres of acquired land around Ram Janmabhoomi to their owners. Then the Central Government in its application had requested for improvement in the 2003 order of the Court. Now again the government was pleading with the Supreme Court to allow the land to be returned to its owners.

Move to Return Excess Land in Ayodhya to Owners ‘Historic’: Shah https://t.co/r89FuwGFo9 : Now public knows what we escaped from, thanks to the 5 judges deciding to ignore it. The draft Application was prepared by S Gurumurthy. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 26, 2021

Center moves SC seeking nod to return 67-acre land in disputed Ayodhya site to original owners!!PVNR had got it nationalised to enable a vishal Ram Temple complex. How do we explain this perfidy of Modi Govt ? Thank Lord Rama for making it fail. https://t.co/o4zIYSbovf — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 26, 2021

Before December 6, 1992, the disputed structure of Babri Masjid existed in a part of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya which was demolished by kar sevaks. The then Central Government had acquired 67.703 acres of land including 2.77 acres in 1993. In this, the Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas was the owner of 42 acres of land which was undisputed and which had been acquired.

The Supreme Court in its 2003 order had directed to maintain status quo in the entire land including the 67 acres of acquired land. Since then this land was with the government.