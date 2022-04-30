Center to reconsider reducing cut-off marks for BDS courses in NEET UG 2021: Supreme Court

The apex court on Friday asked the Center to consider the decision not to reduce the cut-off mark for admission of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). The court said more than 9,000 seats were vacant for the course. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli also extended the deadline for BDS admission from April 11 to May 15 and noted that the Dental Council of India had recommended to the Center to reduce the cut-off marks. OfThe bench said, “Since the last date of admission has been extended, considering the vacancy and the decision of this court, if the issue is related to percentage, then it would be appropriate for the Central Government to reconsider it.” We request the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to reconsider the provisions within a week. ,

The Supreme Court is hearing the public interest litigation of candidates seeking dental practice in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination-Inter-Graduate (NEET-UG).