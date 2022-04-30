Center to reconsider reducing cut-off marks for BDS courses in NEET UG 2021: Supreme Court
The bench said, “Since the last date of admission has been extended, considering the vacancy and the decision of this court, if the issue is related to percentage, then it would be appropriate for the Central Government to reconsider it.” We request the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to reconsider the provisions within a week. ,
The Supreme Court is hearing the public interest litigation of candidates seeking dental practice in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination-Inter-Graduate (NEET-UG).
