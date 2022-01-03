Center warns states about omicron only 20 percent of funds spent on ICU and bed

In a review meeting held on Sunday amid increasing cases of new variant Omicron of Corona across the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the states and union territories that 23 thousand 123 crore rupees were approved by the Union Cabinet in August last year. Only 17 per cent of the funds received in the Emergency COVID Package (ECRP-II) of the Government of India have been utilized by them (States and Union Territories) so far. Let us inform that the Union Cabinet had approved this package to strengthen the health sector infrastructure.

In this review meeting, along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, State Health Ministers and senior officials were present. This meeting took place at a time when 27,553 new cases of corona were registered in the country on Sunday and the number of active cases increased to 1.22 lakh. A week ago i.e. on December 26, there were only 6,531 cases of corona in the country and the number of active cases was also close to only 75,841.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that globally the countries are seeing a 3 to 4 times increase in corona cases as compared to their earlier peak cases. Also, due to the more rapid spread of this new variant, the health system can also be affected due to the increase in corona cases. In such a situation, he told the states that there is a dire need to improve the infrastructure to control new cases of corona. So that the country can be safe from this outbreak of Corona.

Union Health Minister Mandaviya said that no matter what the variant of Corona is, there will be no change in our preparedness and safety measures. Also, in the meeting, the states were urged to re-activate their teams to work at the ground level and strengthen the control mechanism. At the same time, many key aspects were also discussed in this meeting, including emphasis on corona appropriate behavior among the common people, improvement of hospital infrastructure and expediting investigation in corona cases.

In the month of August last year, the Emergency Kovid Package (ECRP-II) of Rs 23 thousand 123 crore was approved by the Union Cabinet. As per this plan, the Center had approved the plan to build 23,056 ICU beds to the worst-affected states in the second wave.

Under this scheme, the seven most affected states were approved to arrange more than 1 thousand beds. The list of these states included UP (4,007) beds, Karnataka (3,021), Maharashtra (2,970), West Bengal (1,874), Tamil Nadu (1,583), Madhya Pradesh (1,138) and Andhra Pradesh with 1,120 beds. was asked to install. Along with this, a detailed discussion was also held in this meeting regarding the vaccination for the age group of 15 to 18 years and the things to be kept in mind during this time.

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya asked the states to energize their teams and ensure that precautions are taken in the vaccination for the age group of 15 to 18 years. He further said that the officials of the Health Department themselves should take care that the vaccination for the new age group should be made separately so that mixing of vaccines is avoided.

Also, vaccination sites for new age groups should be made separate from where adults are being vaccinated. If at any stage this is not possible then efforts have to be made for separate CVC, second row and separate vaccination team for the age group of 15 to 18 years.