Center will not extend ITR filing deadline: 3.44 lakh returns filed in one hour over 5.62 cr returns for FY21 filed so far – Center will not extend deadline for ITR filing: 3.44 lakh returns filed in an hour, Revenue Secretary said – no reason for extension of deadline

Center will not extend ITR filing deadline: 3.44 lakh returns filed in one hour over 5.62 cr returns for FY21 filed so far

The Revenue Secretary said that this time the number of returns filed is more than last year.

The government on Friday said that there is no proposal to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns and its last date is December 31, 2021. It also said that taxpayers did not face any problem in filing returns as the total number of returns filed so far is 14 per cent higher than last year.

The deadline for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) is near. More than 5.62 crore returns have been filed till 3 pm, which is 14 per cent more than the total of 4.93 crore filed till December 31 last year. Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said the ITR filing is going on “very smoothly” and a total of 5.62 crore returns have been filed till 3 pm.

Bajaj told reporters, “Today people have filed more than 20 lakh returns which is the highest. 3.44 lakh returns have been filed in the last one hour. So if such number of returns are being filed, I don’t see any reason to extend (time limit) for any one.”

He said that 4.83 crore income tax returns were filed till December 30 last year, while 5.43 crore returns have been filed till December 30, 2021. The government had already extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2020-21 (ending March 2021) by five months to December 31. Bajaj said, “I expect at least 20-25 lakh more returns to be filed by 12 midnight… the figure we were anticipating would come… no proposal to extend the date.” Is.”

Raid on the bases of perfume traders of UP including SP MLC: The Income Tax Department on Friday raided several places linked to perfume traders in Uttar Pradesh, including the premises of Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Legislative Councilor (MLC) from Kannauj. Giving information about the incident, official sources said that this action has been taken in connection with the investigation of tax evasion. He said that raids were being conducted at Kannauj, Kanpur, National Capital Region, Surat, Mumbai and some other places. This action has been taken in about 30 to 40 campuses.

Sources said that raids were conducted in the morning at New Friends Colony’s residential building in South Delhi and about a dozen premises in Mumbai and police are providing security during this period. The Samajwadi Party (SP), in a tweet on its official Twitter handle, claimed that the premises of its Legislative Councilor (MLC) Pushpraj alias Pampi Jain in Kannauj have been raided. Jain is a businessman and is also involved in the business of perfume production and other businesses.