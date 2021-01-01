Central and state government have removed government jobs in these departments, apply like this

Here we will tell you about the government jobs that came out across the country. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts from 8 September on the official website psc.cg.gov.in. Through this process, a total of 67 posts of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer will be recruited. Further Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) invited applications from Medical Professionals for recruitment to Specialist posts in E2 Grade for Hospitals, Dispensaries, Offices etc. in Trichy, Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Visakhapatnam and Delhi. Huh. Interested candidates can apply online through official website careers.bhel.in latest by 7 September. A total of 27 posts of Medical Officer (Specialist) will be recruited through this process.

India Post has released the notification for the recruitment of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC and Multi Tasking Staff Posts under Sports Quota in Haryana Circle. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through offline mode in the prescribed format till 29 September 2021. Candidates who have already applied under Notification No. R&E/34-3/2015-2019/Sports Quota need not apply again.

