Central and state government have removed government jobs in these departments, apply like this

India Post has released the notification for the recruitment of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC and Multi Tasking Staff Posts under Sports Quota in Haryana Circle.
Here we will tell you about the government jobs that came out across the country. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts from 8 September on the official website psc.cg.gov.in. Through this process, a total of 67 posts of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer will be recruited. Further Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) invited applications from Medical Professionals for recruitment to Specialist posts in E2 Grade for Hospitals, Dispensaries, Offices etc. in Trichy, Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Visakhapatnam and Delhi. Huh. Interested candidates can apply online through official website careers.bhel.in latest by 7 September. A total of 27 posts of Medical Officer (Specialist) will be recruited through this process.
India Post has released the notification for the recruitment of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC and Multi Tasking Staff Posts under Sports Quota in Haryana Circle. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through offline mode in the prescribed format till 29 September 2021. Candidates who have already applied under Notification No. R&E/34-3/2015-2019/Sports Quota need not apply again.
5:00 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for Assistant Professor Recruitment
Candidates can apply in online mode through official website till 14 September. After this, candidates are required to apply online through Speed/Registered Post/Courier through Recruitment Cell, 2nd Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No. 5, AIIMS Raipur, GE Road, Tatibandh, Raipur – 492099. Must be sent within 7 days after the last date.
4:45 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility for Assistant Professor Recruitment
The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of up to Rs 1,42,506 per month. To apply for these posts, the candidate should have a post graduation degree in the relevant subject. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for the recruitment should not be more than 50 years.
4:31 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Assistant Professor Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 50 posts of Assistant Professor will be recruited. In which, 2 posts of Neurology, 2 posts of Hospital Administration, 3 posts of Nuclear Medicine, 8 posts of Radio Diagnosis and 2 posts of Radio Therapy are included among many other posts.
4:02 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for the Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor through the official website of AIIMS Raipur aiimsraipur.edu.in by 14 September 2021.
3:32 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for UKSSSC Recruitment
Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts by 10 October 2021. To apply, candidates belonging to the General / OBC category of the state will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Whereas, SC / ST / EWS category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150.
3:01 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility for UKSSSC Recruitment
To apply for the post of driver, the candidate should be class 8th pass. Also, they should have a valid driving license made 5 years ago. Whereas, for the post of Enforcement Driver, the candidate should be 8th pass and should have a valid driving license issued 3 years ago. At the same time, for the post of Dispatch Rider, the candidate should have 10th pass and driving license. Apart from this, the age of the candidate for recruitment to these posts should be between 21 years to 42 years.
2:35 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Selection Process for UKSSSC Recruitment
The selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 21700 to Rs 69,100 per month. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to various posts of Driver on the basis of written test and driving test.
2:03 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UKSSSC Recruitment Vacancy Details
Through this process, 164 posts will be recruited. In which 161 posts of Driver, 2 posts of Enforcement Driver and 1 post of Dispatch Rider are included.
1:32 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UKSSSC Recruitment 2021
Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Driver, Enforcement Driver and Dispatch Rider posts. Interested candidates will be able to apply for recruitment to these posts through the commission’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in by 10 October 2021.
1:00 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for RPSC Recruitment
Candidates can apply for the post of Statistical Officer from 3 September 2021 to 2 October 2021 through the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility.
12:33 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The selected candidate will get this much salary in RPSC recruitment
Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under Pay Matrix Level 12. Apart from the salary, the candidates will also get a grade pay of Rs 4,800.
12:01 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: RPSC Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 43 posts of Statistical Officer will be recruited through this process. In which, 17 posts are for general category, 5 posts for SC, 9 posts for ST, 6 posts for OBC, 4 posts for EWS and 2 posts for MBC.
11:32 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: RPSC Recruitment 2021
Rajasthan Public Service Commission has issued a notification for the recruitment of Planning Department. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment from September 3. The last date to apply is 2 October 2021.
11:00 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for CGPSC ADPPO
Interested candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer in Chhattisgarh can apply online through the official website of the Commission, psc.cg.gov.in from 8 September to 7 October 2021. To apply, SC / ST / OBC category candidates of Chhattisgarh will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Whereas, other candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400.
10:36 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment
Candidate should have LLB degree from a recognized university. Candidate age should be between 21 years to 30 years to apply. Apart from this, the age limit for the original residents of Chhattisgarh has been fixed from 21 years to 40 years.
