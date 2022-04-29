World

Central Ave reopens after crash

1 day ago
by admin
Crash on Central Ave causes power outage

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a full 24 hours of Central Avenue between Nicholas Drive and Parkwood Drive in Colonie being closed, the road is back open. The westbound lanes were closed after a car crash around 3 a.m., Thursday, April 28.

The crash also caused a power outage after the car knocked down several utility poles. Hundreds of people in the area were without power. All power has now been restored.

The crash happened near the Smokey Bones restaurant as the car crashed into the restaurant’s sign. The driver of the car had minor injuries.

