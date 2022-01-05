Central employees will get big benefit before 26 January! Salary can be doubled

There will be an increase of 2 percent in the Dearness Allowance for January 2022. If this happens, then the dearness allowance of the employees will be 33 percent (DA Hike 33%). At the same time, a decision can also be taken regarding the fitment factor, because it is also being demanded from three.

New gifts can be received for the central employees before the Republic Day. There can be a double increase in the salary of the employees. Because the November data of the AICPI (All-India CPI-IW) index has been released, under which the index has come down to 125.7. That is, for January 2022, there will be an increase of 2 percent in the Dearness Allowance. If this happens, then the dearness allowance of the employees will be 33 percent (DA Hike 33%). At the same time, a decision can also be taken regarding the fitment factor, because it is also being demanded from three. Let us inform that at present the DA of the employees is being given at the rate of 31 percent.

Two percent dearness allowance set to increase

The November data of the AICPI index has been released and is about to be released for December. According to the data of November, if the index is estimated, then the index can remain around 127. If this happens, then dearness allowance is sure to increase by 2 percent. This figure can be released in the end of January. At the same time, according to experts, it is clear from the current data of AICPI that DA will increase by 2%.

Fitment factor likely to increase

A decision is expected from the Center this time regarding the demand for fitment factor. There is a constant demand from the central employees that they should be given a fitment factor of 3.68, while 2.57 is being given to them by the central government. If sources are to be believed, before January 26, 2022, the employees’ union will hold a meeting with the representatives of the government in this matter. After which there is a possibility that there can be a big increase in the minimum salary and the employees can get the gift only on the first month of the new year.

Read also: 7th Pay Commission: These employees will get big benefit! Announcement of new pay scale, there will be such an increase in salary

There will be double increase in salary

If the fitment factor is increased by the government according to the demand of the employees, then their salary is expected to increase substantially. That is, if the basic salary is Rs 18,000, then his salary excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. Similarly, the salary on 3.68 will be 26000X3.68 = Rs 95,680. That is, if the same calculation is done on those who get more salary, then they will get more benefit and the salary will be doubled.

Salary at 33% DA

If someone’s basic salary is Rs 18,000, then DA of 33 percent will be given. That is, DA will be Rs 5940, which is increasing by Rs 360 per month. Along with this, 27% HRA – Rs 5400, Traveling Allowance (TA) – Rs 1350 and DA on TA – Rs 446. That is, the salary of the month will be around Rs 31,136. Let us tell you that if DA increases by 2 percent, TA will also increase.