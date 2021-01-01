Central government asks northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand to focus on vaccination of senior citizens

The Center on Saturday asked the northeastern states, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir to focus on giving a second dose of corona vaccine to people above 60 years of age. The central government says vaccination coverage in some states is unsatisfactory.

The Center has told these states that people over the age of 60 need to emphasize this exercise due to the high risk of Covid-19. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan presided over the review meeting with representatives from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

According to the Ministry of Health, the vaccination campaign for both doses is unsatisfactory in populations above 60 years of age in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya. At the meeting, the states and union territories were also asked to increase the coverage of the first dose in the population above 18 years of age.

The states’ attention was drawn to the fact that the first dose campaign quickly outpaced the second dose campaign, the health ministry said in a statement. Details of vaccination coverage were also discussed in special groups such as the remaining stock of 0.5 ml syringe, transgender persons, persons with disabilities, prisoners and women, especially pregnant and lactating women.