Central government said Army has to take the BrahMos over char dham road expansion plea in supreme court

During the hearing of a petition filed by an NGO to widen the roads related to the Char Dham project, the central government said that the situation is very critical at this time and we have to take Brahmos to the LAC. Along with this, the central government also said that we have to do everything possible for the security of the country.

On Thursday, a bench of Justice DY Chandrachud in the Supreme Court heard the petition filed by the NGO Citizen for Green Doon. In which it was said that for widening of feeder roads, felling of forests and wildlife sanctuaries have been ordered. Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the central government on the same matter, mentioned the infrastructure to be built across the LAAC on the Chinese side, we need wide roads in the Char Dham area to carry critical military equipment.

Attorney General KK Venugopal also told the court that the army has to take BrahMos and it would require a large area. If it results in a landslide, the army will deal with it. How do we get there if the roads are not wide enough? At the same time, Venugopal also said that we have to protect the country. Roads will be built near LAAC despite landslides, snowfall. We are weak and we have to do whatever we can.

Hearing the same matter two days ago, the same bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath had said that it was malafide to ignore the defense requirements on environmental grounds. During this, the court had said that we cannot deny that the security of the country is at stake at such a height. Can the Supreme Constitutional Court say that we will ignore the defense requirements especially in view of the recent events? Can we say that environment will win over country’s security? Or do we say that the defense concerns should also be taken care of so that the environment does not get degraded?

The petitioner submitted before the court that this project was brought in 2016 and its purpose was to promote tourism. To this, KK Venugopal said on Thursday that as far as the width of the roads is concerned, the report of the Indian Road Congress will be taken into account. He also said that the number of tourist cars is only for Char Dham sites and it has nothing to do with the army.

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday dismissed a 2018 order of the central government as irrelevant, saying as of today a 5.5-metre wide road is not sufficient for the needs of the Indian Army. At the same time, he said that we have to protect the country and we should ensure that the facilities that can be provided to the armed forces are provided to them.

On the High Powered Committee (HPC) report, the Attorney General said that what happens when you cannot carry artillery and missiles? The HPC report has nothing to do with it. It should be said that there may be landslides so please don’t do it. So what will happen with this? How will the army get supplies? The HPC report was for a completely different environment.

At the same time, lawyer Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the NGO, said that we are trying to do many things like taking missiles in the Himalayan regions. You can make the road as wide as you want, but the real issue is, is the Himalayas in a condition where they can bear it or will they break? You cannot fix the Himalayas. They are what they were before.

Apart from this, he said that the Himalayas can best protect our country. If they are not tampered with, the coming generations will see its effect. Water security will be a big problem if the rains and the flow of the Ganges are obstructed in winter. During this, he also said that if you ask me whether development should be stopped in Char Dham area, I will answer yes. Restoring the peace of these places rests on your shoulders.