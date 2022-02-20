Education

Central government's big announcement! Preparation of 15000 model schools in the country, provision of Rs. 1800 crore in the budget

Central government’s big announcement! Preparation of 15000 model schools in the country, provision of Rs. 1800 crore in the budget – Budget 2022, Central Government will develop 15000 model schools, provision of Rs. 1800 crore in the budget.
Central government’s big announcement! Preparation of 15000 model schools in the country, provision of Rs. 1800 crore in the budget – Budget 2022, Central Government will develop 15000 model schools, provision of Rs. 1800 crore in the budget.

Central government’s big announcement! Preparation of 15000 model schools in the country, provision of Rs. 1800 crore in the budget – Budget 2022, Central Government will develop 15000 model schools, provision of Rs. 1800 crore in the budget.

The central government will develop 15,000 schools in the country as model schools (Exemplar Schools) for which a financial provision of Rs 1800 crore has been made in the budget for the financial year 2022-23. According to sources, the proposal has been approved by the Finance Ministry and is now awaiting Cabinet approval. As per the budget document for the financial year 2022-23, a financial provision of Rs 1800 crore has been made for the plan to develop 15,000 schools in the country as model schools.

The Ministry of Education will come up with a new plan in this regard, under which these schools will be developed. What is special is that all these schools will be government only, which will be selected along with the states. Under the scheme, the government wants to develop at least one model school at each block level by 2024. According to the document, the model schools to be developed under the scheme include 1470 primary level and 1470 primary level schools. Apart from this 6030 schools at secondary level and 6030 schools at higher secondary level will be developed as model schools.

It may be recalled that in last year’s general budget, plans were made to set up a model school in the country. The proposal aims to develop one primary and one primary school in each block and one secondary and one senior secondary school in each district as excellent schools, sources said.

According to the proposal, Adarsh ​​School envisions ensuring the availability of adequate resources and good infrastructure to provide a diverse learning and experience in a safe, stimulating educational environment for all students. Emphasis will be placed on increasing school attendance and promoting basic literacy and numeracy and discouraging dropouts by facilitating access to education. Sources said that these schools will help in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and will emerge as the best schools in their respective fields.

The education system adopted in these schools will be more practical, holistic, integrated, real life situation, curiosity and student centered. It will have all the facilities like smart classroom, library, skills lab, playground, computer lab, science lab etc.

