Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for Intensivist Posts, Salary Rs.52000/- Per Month, Apply by 21 May

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Central Railway has launched a notification for recruitment to the publish of (*21*) in Pulmonary Medication. Candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts on or earlier than 21 May 2021.

Necessary Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 21 May 2021

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

(*21*) in Pulmonary Medication – 1 Put up

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: Put up Commencement Diploma in Pulmonary Medication from a acknowledged College.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – between 30 to 64 years for first time engagement, the higher age restrict for continued engagement is 65 years

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary – Rs. 52,000/- Per Month

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

The choice of the candidate might be performed on the idea of screening of papers solely and HVS is not going to be referred to as for bodily.

Obtain Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

How one can apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit their purposes to the Medical Director Workplace, Dr. BAM Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai – 27 together with the paperwork newest by 21 May 2021. Candidates are suggested to undergo the offered hyperlinks for extra particulars.

