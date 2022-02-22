Education

Central Railway Recruitment 2022 for Junior Technical Assistant Posts, Check Government Job Details

3 seconds ago
This is a great opportunity to get a job in railways. Central Railway has issued notification for recruitment of Junior Technical Associate jobs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format by visiting the official website of Central Railway cr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is March 14, 2022. Vacancy details, eligibility criteria and how to apply can be seen below.

Vacancy details
A total of 20 vacancies for Junior Technical Assistant posts will be filled through this Railway Recruitment Campaign. This includes 08 seats for general category candidates, 03 seats for SC, 02 seats for ST, 05 seats for OBC and 02 reserved seats for EWS.

Who can apply?
Candidates with BE, Diploma or BSc in Civil Engineering from a recognized University can apply. On the other hand, if we talk about age limit, the age limit for general category candidates is 18 to 33 years, 18 to 36 years for OBCs and 18 years for SC, ST candidates and maximum age is 38 years. It should be up to. Carefully read the Central Railway Job Notification by visiting the website for more details.

Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
Eligible applicants will have to go through two stages to get a job in the Junior Technical Associate position. Candidates who qualify in the first written test will be called for interview.

Application fee
SC, ST, OBC, Women, Minority or EWS candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.250 / -. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs.500.

Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification

How to apply?
Interested candidates can submit application offline to Deputy Chief Personnel Officer (Construction) Office Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), New Administrative Building, 6th Floor, Opposite Anjuman Islam School, DN Road, Central Railway, Mumbai CSTM, Maharashtra 400001. . The last date for submission of applications is March 14, 2022.

