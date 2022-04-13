Central Texas tornadoes cause widespread damage



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Several tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon in central Texas north of Austin caused extensive damage, officials said.

Major winter storms will affect West America, the plains

County Judge David Blackburn said one of the tornadoes struck near the historic village of Salador around 6 a.m. Tuesday, damaging homes in rural Bell County between Waco and Austin. Blackburn, the county’s chief executive, said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Photos on social media show grape-shaped hailstones associated with the storm.

The storm was part of a system of tornadoes extending from Austin to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.