Centre to supply over 1.9 cr free COVID-19 vaccines to states and UTs in May, says health ministry-India News , GadgetClock

Centre to supply over 1.9 cr free COVID-19 vaccines to states and UTs in Might, says health ministry-India News , GadgetClock



The 1.92.crore doses embrace 1.63 crore Covishield doses and 29.49 lakh Covaxin doses. Within the earlier fortnight, Centre has already offered greater than 1.7 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs, free of cost, the health ministry mentioned

New Delhi: A complete of 191.99 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – might be equipped to states/UTs free of price from 16 to 31 Might, the Union health ministry mentioned on Friday.

The supply schedule for the allocation might be shared in advance. States/UTs have been requested to direct the officers involved to guarantee rational and considered utilisation of allotted doses and minimise vaccine wastage, it mentioned.

The 191.99 lakh doses embrace 162.5 lakh Covishield doses and 29.49 lakh Covaxin doses.

“The essential goal behind informing the states and UTs in advance of the quantum of free vaccine doses to be made out there from Central authorities for 15 days is to be sure that they put together efficient plans for considered and optimum utilisation of those free vaccine doses that are meant for the age group of 45 and above, and for healthcare and frontline staff,” the ministry mentioned.

In between 1 and 15 Might, a complete of over 1.7 crore vaccine doses has been made out there by the Centre to states/UTs, free of cost.

As well as, greater than 4.39 crore doses have been made out there for direct procurement by the states in addition to personal hospitals in the month of Might, the ministry mentioned.

The cumulative variety of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the nation is sort of 18 crore (17.93 crore as per the 7 am provisional report on Friday).

The COVID-19 vaccination drive has efficiently accomplished 118 days whereby 17.93 crore doses have been administered to recognized beneficiaries by means of collaborative efforts of all states and UTs.

India is the quickest nation globally to attain the 17 crore goal in 114 days. The US took 115 days and China took 119 days to administer the identical quantity of doses.

The ‘Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination Technique’ is being applied from 1 Might whereby 50 % of the out there doses are earmarked for supply to states and UTs, as free of price supply from Authorities of India channel, whereas the remaining 50 % is out there for direct procurement from the vaccine producers by states and UTs and personal hospitals.

The allocation of Centre’s provides to states/UTs is determined on the consumption sample and beneficiary load for second doses throughout the upcoming fortnight, the ministry said.