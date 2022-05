Century 21 to reopen Lower Manhattan location



NEW YORK — Century 21 is making a comeback.

The retail retailer is reopening at its former Lower Manhattan location subsequent spring.

The shop shut down in 2020 when the corporate filed for chapter.

The brand new retailer will take up 4 flooring as a substitute of seven, and “NYC” will probably be added to the emblem.

