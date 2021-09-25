CEOs Turn To For Other CEO Advice

For companies this means three things. First, we have to acknowledge people’s mental and emotional stress and provide resources and support and acknowledge that just because we are experiencing the same pandemic, it does not mean that we have the same have experience. Second, we need to find ways to bring more flexibility into working life, not to assume that face time or travel time equals output and value creation. And third, we need to bring people together again and we need to build relationships. It feels better when you can be with coworkers. Companies that fail in those three dimensions are actually in a very vulnerable position with respect to their work force.

Beyond that, what are the factors that you believe are contributing to the labor shortage?

It’s a strong economy, and people are excited about growth and want to invest, so lots of jobs are posted. To be honest, the government gave a lot of support. We’ve turned off the immigration tap, and that used to be the release valve. The flexibility of people to make different choices is greater than one might expect. That’s why I think workers are not rushing to take the job, demanding more.

When the children were not going to school, they got all the bus drivers off. There is a lot of demand now, but it is not so easy to find bus drivers as some of them have made different choices with their lives. You have to be well trained to do that job. It is not something that anyone can or should do. So even in that kind of profession, when we disrupt our workforce, people don’t hold back in a heartbeat.

We have known that climate change has been an issue for decades. Why are CEOs so motivated to do something about it now?

There is a tendency to say, “If I change the way you think, you will change the way you behave.” But it’s not really that true. This is a psychologist’s view of the world. A sociologist’s view of the world is, “If you want to change someone’s behavior, change the context around them, and they will respond in that context.” What we’ve seen in the last two years is really reshaping the context. It is the number 1 topic, definitely in Europe, in many parts of America and in other parts of the world.

And it is clear that the investment required to address this is real. We’re going to spend an expected $3 trillion to $5 trillion a year for 30 years to transform the global economy. There’s a lot of work to be done there. Companies are realizing that if they don’t run, they are at risk of being disrupted. Put that whole bundle together. I think we have reached a critical point.

But very few companies seem to be taking the meaningful steps that are really needed to reduce emissions globally.