cg Police Jobs: Police Jobs: Chhattisgarh Police SI Bumper Recruitment, Government Jobs for Graduates, Get This Salary

cg Police Jobs: Chhattisgarh Police SI Bumper Recruitment, Government Jobs for Graduates

Vacancies for several posts including sub-inspectors.

Apply online by October 31.

Chhattisgarh Police SI Recruitment 2021: The Chhattisgarh Police Department has invited applications for various posts including Sub-Inspector, Subhedar, Platoon Commander (Chhattisgarh Police SI Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Chhattisgarh Police at cgpolice.gov.in. Police recruitment applications have started from 1st October 2021.



This is a great opportunity for candidates preparing for a police job. A total of 975 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (CG Police SI Recruitment 2021). The last date to submit online application is 31st October 2021. Applicants can deposit the fee till 5.30 pm till 31st October.

Vacancy Details (CG Police Vacancies 2021 Details)

Sub-Inspector – 577 posts

Platoon Commander – 247 posts

Subhedar – 58 posts

Sub-Inspector Special Branch – 69 posts

Sub-Inspector Fingerprint – 06 posts

Sub-Inspector Question Document – 03 posts

Sub-Inspector Computer – 06 posts

Sub-Inspector Radio – 09 posts

Who can apply?

Candidates who have completed degree from any recognized university can apply for Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2021. Details of post wise educational qualification can be seen in the notification given below.

Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

The age limit of eligible applicants should be at least 21 years and not more than 34 years on 01 January 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given age concession as per government norms.

Application fee

The application fee for General and OBC category candidates is Rs.400 / -. The application fee for SC / ST category candidates is Rs.

Pay scale

Under Pay Matrix Level-8, the starting salary will be up to Rs 35,400 per month.

Chhattisgarh Sub-Inspector Police Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website