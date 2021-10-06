cg Police Jobs: Police Jobs: Chhattisgarh Police SI Bumper Recruitment, Government Jobs for Graduates, Get This Salary
Highlights
- Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2021 Application Started.
- Vacancies for several posts including sub-inspectors.
- Apply online by October 31.
This is a great opportunity for candidates preparing for a police job. A total of 975 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (CG Police SI Recruitment 2021). The last date to submit online application is 31st October 2021. Applicants can deposit the fee till 5.30 pm till 31st October.
Vacancy Details (CG Police Vacancies 2021 Details)
Sub-Inspector – 577 posts
Platoon Commander – 247 posts
Subhedar – 58 posts
Sub-Inspector Special Branch – 69 posts
Sub-Inspector Fingerprint – 06 posts
Sub-Inspector Question Document – 03 posts
Sub-Inspector Computer – 06 posts
Sub-Inspector Radio – 09 posts
Who can apply?
Candidates who have completed degree from any recognized university can apply for Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2021. Details of post wise educational qualification can be seen in the notification given below.
Also read: SBI Recruitment 2021: 2000+ Apply at SBI Probationary Office Recruitment, Graduate
Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
The age limit of eligible applicants should be at least 21 years and not more than 34 years on 01 January 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given age concession as per government norms.
Application fee
The application fee for General and OBC category candidates is Rs.400 / -. The application fee for SC / ST category candidates is Rs.
Read also: India Post Jobs: Government jobs for 10th, 12th pass, salary up to Rs. 80,000, see details
Pay scale
Under Pay Matrix Level-8, the starting salary will be up to Rs 35,400 per month.
Chhattisgarh Sub-Inspector Police Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
#Police #Jobs #Police #Jobs #Chhattisgarh #Police #Bumper #Recruitment #Government #Jobs #Graduates #Salary
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.