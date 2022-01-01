Cg Vyapam Admission Card 2022: CG Vyapam Admission Card 2022: After Downloading Supervisor Admission Card, Remember These 5 Things – Download link for Supervisor Receipt Exam at cg vyapam admit card 2022, check details

Highlights CG Vyapam Admission Card issued.

Supervisor recruitment examination shall be held on twenty third January.

Covid-19 pointers should be adopted.

CG Vyapam Supervisor Admission Card 2022:(*5*) Chhattisgarh Skilled Examination Board (CGPEB) or CG Vyapam has issued admission card for Ladies Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Examination. Candidates who’re showing for the CG Vyapam Ladies Supervisor Recruitment Examination can obtain their tickets from the official web site of CGPEB vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.



Feminine Supervisor Recruitment Examination shall be held on twenty third January 2022 in Chhattisgarh. The CG Vyapam Supervisor Examination 2022 shall be performed in two shifts. The morning shift shall be from 9 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. The afternoon shift shall be from 2 to 5:15 p.m. You possibly can see under the way to obtain the ticket.

CG Vyapam Admit Card 2022: Be taught How To Download Admit Card(*5*)

Step 1: Go to the official web site of CGPEB, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on within the ‘Admit Card’ part on the house web page, then click on on the related link.

Step 3: Candidates shall be redirected to a different web page

Step 4: Enter your registration quantity and date of delivery right here.

Step 5: Your Admission Card will open on the display.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout with you for examination day.

Take particular care of those 5 issues on the day of the examination(*5*)

1. Candidates ought to obtain from the official web site and preserve a tough copy of the admission card with them.

2. Arrive at the examination middle one hour earlier than the graduation of the examination.

3. Include a face masks or face protect.

4. Preserve a small bottle of personalised hand sanitizer that needs to be clear.

5. Care for the social distance when getting into or leaving the examination corridor.

Direct link to obtain CG Vyapam Admission