Cg vyapam saa Admission Card: CG Vyapam SAA Admission Card 2021: Recruitment Examination will be held on 02nd January, Download Admission Card from here – cg vyapam saa Admission Card 2021-22 at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Check Exam Date

CG Vyapam SAA Admission Card 2021-22: Chhattisgarh Vocational Examination Board, Raipur (CG Vyapam) has issued CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card for various recruitment examinations. Candidates who are appearing for this recruitment test (CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021 Exam) can download their tickets from CG Vyapam’s official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The exam will be held on 02 January 2022.



Vacancies for Senior Auditor and Assistant Auditor will be filled through Chhattisgarh CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021-22 campaign. For this, recruitment test will be conducted offline on 02 January 2022 at various examination centers in the state. Candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth to download the admission card. The method of downloading the ticket is given below.

CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22: Learn How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the department mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, in the latest notification section, click on the link ‘Admit Card Senior Auditor and Assistant Auditor Recruitment Examination (SAA) and Assistant Project Manager Recruitment Examination (VAPR) – 2021’.

Step 3: Login by entering your registration ID, date of birth and captcha code.

Step 4: Admit card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the hard copy with you for exam day.

Note that no candidate’s admission card will be sent by post. Candidates should inform the examination center one hour before the commencement of the examination. Check out the official website for more updates on CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22 and exams.

