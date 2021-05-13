CG WCD Recruitment 2021 for 36 Social Worker and President Posts, Opportunity for 8th/10th pass





CG WCD Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @cgwcd.gov.in for 36 Social Worker and different posts. Test the appliance course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

CG WCD Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Girls & Baby Improvement Division (WCD), Chhattisgarh has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of Member, Social Member or Worker and Chairman. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or earlier than 10 June 2021.

Vital Dates:

Final date for submission of on-line utility: 10 June 2021

CG WCD Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Whole no. Of Vacancies: 36 Posts

CG WCD Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Worker/Member – The candidates holding at the least 7 years of expertise within the related area. Candidates can examine the official notification for academic qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars.

CG WCD Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 40 years

Obtain CG WCD Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official web site

The best way to apply for CG WCD Recruitment 2021

candidates are required to go to the recruitment part after visiting the web site of the division. Candidates can obtain the detailed notification and utility kind made obtainable within the recruitment part. Candidates can full the appliance kind fully and submit it to the Directorate, Girls and Baby Improvement Division, Block 01, Second Flooring, Bhavan, Atal Nagar, Naya Raipur (Chhattisgarh) – 492002 newest by 10 June 2021. Candidates ought to be aware that the functions is not going to be immediately accepted within the workplace. The appliance kind needs to be submitted by way of registered put up/velocity put up/courier solely.