CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results to be announced soon

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will soon announce the results of 10th and 12th board examinations. According to the information received, the work of checking the copies of X and XII is almost completed and the results will be announced in the next few days. Results are expected to be released in 15 days (CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022). School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekum will announce the results. Once the results are announced, it will be uploaded on the official website cgbse.nic.in.Students can easily view their results (Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2022) from this website. Students will need to submit a roll number to view their results. The Board of Secondary Education had conducted the 10th board examination from March 3 to March 23. At the same time, 12th class examinations were held from March 2 to March 30. The examination was held from 09.15 am to 12.15 pm.

About six and a half lakh students are awaiting the outcome of the Chhattisgarh Board. There are 2,93,685 students in 12th class out of which 2,89,808 are regular students and 3,617 are private students. Speaking of Class X, 3,80,027 students had registered for the exam, out of which 3,77,677 are regular and 2,360 are private students.

CGBSE will be able to check 10th, 12th results like 2022



Step 1: First of all go to the official website cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the roll number.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it now and print it out for future reference.