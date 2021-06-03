CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021 for Political Science Post Released@psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021 for Political Science Post [email protected], Download PDF





Chhattisgarh Public Service Fee (CGPSC) has launched the Interview schedule for the Assistant Professor publish for Political Science Topic underneath CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021 on its official web site – psc.cg.gov.in.

All such candidates who’ve certified for Assistant Professor (Political Science Topic) posts can test the main points interview/doc verification schedule obtainable on the official web site of Chhattisgarh Public Service Fee – psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Fee (CGPSC)will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor publish for Political Science on 17/18/19 June 2021. Fee will conduct the doc verification additionally for the candidates certified for the interview spherical.

Candidates ought to word that they should convey all of the important paperwork together with Interview name letter/Utility kind/Private particulars as per the schedule for doc verification. Candidates should convey additionally the certificates and testimonials attested from Gazetted officer as talked about within the notification.

Candidates certified for the interview spherical for Assistant Professor for Political Science Topic can test the CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 on the official web site of CGPSC. You possibly can obtain the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given under.

Direct Hyperlink for CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021 for Political Science

