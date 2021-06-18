CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result released

CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result: Chhattisgarh Public Service Fee (CGPSC) has released the Civil Judge Entry Degree Result on its web site CGPSC.iepsc.cg.gov.in. All of the examinees who appeared within the CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 examination can obtain the end result by visiting the official web site of CGPSC i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 examination was performed on twenty second March 2021 at numerous examination centres.

Learn extra: BPSSSC Bihar SI Remaining Result: SI Recruitment Examination Remaining Result for 2446 Posts Released, Examine Right here

Result: Obtain Right here

Candidates who appeared within the Civil Judge Mains Examination 2020 can obtain the end result by following the steps given beneath. To start with candidate Chhattisgarh Public Service Fee ( Chhattisgarh Public Service Fee Go to the official web site i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. Click on on ‘Result’ on the homepage. Click on on ‘CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result’ flashing on the homepage. After clicking a PDF file will open. Management F + Enter your roll quantity. After this the end result will seem in your laptop display screen. Candidates obtain CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result from right here. Preserve a print copy of the end result with you for additional reference.

CGPSC All the chosen candidates included within the benefit record are discovered eligible for the interview spherical. The date and time of the interview has not been disclosed by the fee but. As quickly because the interview date, time and venue is set, the fee will first launch its data on the official web site psc.cg.gov.in. Allow us to let you know {that a} whole of 32 vacancies might be recruited by means of this recruitment course of.

Learn extra: MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2021: Recruitment course of for the put up of ADPO begins in the present day, apply from @mppsc.nic.in

Learn extra: RPSC AE Counseling Date 2021: Counseling Schedule for AE Posts Released, Examine @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Internet Title: CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result Released