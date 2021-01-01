CGPSC Recruitment 2021: CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 595 Posts at psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for the 595 Professor Posts in the Higher Education Department of the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 through official website. The online application process will start from 13th September 2021. The last date to apply for the posts of Professor is October 12, 2021.

According to the notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the total number of vacancies is 695. The number of unreserved posts is 256, 71 posts are vacant for SC candidates. There are 185 vacancies for Scheduled Tribe candidates. At the same time, the number of vacancies for OBC candidates is 83.

To apply for the post of Professor, the minimum age of the candidates is 31 years and the maximum age is 45 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated from January 1, 2021. Age relaxation will be provided to the local / native domicile candidates of Chhattisgarh. The upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC/Divyang male candidates of Chhattisgarh is 50 years. The maximum age limit for female (unreserved) candidates is 55 years. The upper age limit for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD women candidates is 60 years. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Selected candidates for the posts of Professor will be given a pay scale of Rs 37400 to Rs 67000. Candidates can apply online for these posts from the official website of CGPSC-psc.cg.gov.in from 13 September 2021 to 12 October 2021.

At the same time, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts from 8 September on the official website psc.cg.gov.in. The last date to apply is 7 October 2021.

