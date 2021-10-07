cgpsc Recruitment 2021: Government Jobs 2021: CGPSC announces 150+ vacancies for ADPPO posts, salary up to 1.2 lakhs – cgpsc recruitment for adppo posts 2021, salary up to 1.2 lakhs

Government Jobs 2021, CGPSC Recruitment 2021:There is good news for young people looking for a government job. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has issued notification for recruitment for the post of Assistant District Public Prosecutor (ADPPO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before October 7, 2021.



Online applications for CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 will start from 8th September. A total of 67 vacancies for the post of Assistant District Public Prosecutor (ADPPO) will be filled through this recruitment (CGPSC Jobs) drive. To apply online, one has to visit the official website of CGPSC www.psc.cg.gov.in. The direct link of Chhattisgarh CGPSC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (CGPSC Vacancies 2021 Details)

There are a total of 67 vacancies for the post of Assistant District Public Prosecutor (ADPPO). This includes 26 posts for general category, OBC – 08 posts, SC – 10 posts and ST – 23 posts.

Important dates of CGPSC Recruitment 2021

Start of submitting online application: 08 September 2021

Last date to apply: 07 October 2021

Last date for submission of examination fee: 07 October 2021

Possibility to revise the application: 08 to 12 October 2021

Exam Date: Will be published on the official website soon.

Who can apply?

Educational Qualifications: Candidates who have done LLB degree i.e. from a recognized university can apply for this post in the prescribed format.

Age Limit: On 01 January 2021, the age of eligible applicants should be minimum 21 years and maximum 30 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category as per government norms.

Pay scale

After clearing all the qualifications and qualifications, the candidate getting the job for the post of ADPPO will be paid a salary ranging from Rs. 38100 to Rs. 124000 under Salary Level-9.

Application fee

Normal or OBC – Rs

SC, ST or Ex-Serviceman – Rs.300 / –

CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website