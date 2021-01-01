CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification released for 83 Assistant Engineer posts. Check here eligibility criteria and other details – CGPSC Recruitment 2021: 83 posts of Assistant Engineer will be recruited, will be able to apply from this date

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for the State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021 official website for psc.cg.gov.in Through this application from 17 August to 15 September 2021. The written examination for this recruitment will be held on 26 November 2021. For detailed information related to the exam, check the official notification.

A total of 83 posts of Assistant Engineer will be recruited through this process. In which 80 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 3 posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical) are included. The selected candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer will be given salary ranging from Rs 15600 to Rs 39,100 per month under Pay Matrix Level-12. Apart from the salary, the candidates will also get a grade pay of Rs 5400.

CGPSC AE Engineer Recruitment 2021 Candidate should have BE degree from a recognized university or B.Tech degree in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years. However, relaxation in upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidate CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 Candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the Commission psc.cg.gov.in from 17 August to 15 September 2021. To apply, SC / ST / OBC candidates of Chhattisgarh have to pay a fee of Rs 300. Whereas, other candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. For more details check the notification available on the official website.





