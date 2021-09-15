CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Online Application Process Begins for 595 Professor Posts at psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online application process for 595 Professor posts under CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 from today i.e. 13 September 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts of Professor on or before 12 October 2021.

According to the notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the total number of vacancies is 595. The number of unreserved posts is 256, 71 posts are vacant for SC candidates. There are 185 vacancies for ST candidates and 83 vacancies for OBC candidates. For full details of vacant posts, candidates see official notification.

The age of the candidates to apply for the post of Professor will be reckoned with effect from January 1, 2021. The minimum age to apply for these posts is 31 years and the maximum age is 45 years. The upper age limit for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Divyang male candidates of Chhattisgarh is 50 years. The maximum age limit for female (unreserved) candidates is 55 years. The maximum age limit for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women candidates with disabilities is 60 years. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Selected candidates for the posts of Professor will be given salary from Rs 37400 to 67000. Candidates can apply online for these posts from the official website of CGPSC -psc.cg.gov.in from 12 October 2021.

In case of mistake in applying online, you can make corrections in the application from 12 noon on 13 October 2021 to 11:59 pm on 17 October 2021 after the last date of application. To make corrections in the application, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.100. Candidates can make corrections in the application form only once.

