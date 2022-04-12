CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for ARTO and Transport Sub-Inspector posts will start from this date
Post details
Assistant Regional Transport Officer, ARTO: 2 posts
Sub-Inspector of Transport: 15 posts
Backlog: 3 posts
Eligibility and age limit
Candidates who want to apply for the above mentioned posts should carefully read the eligibility given in the notification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 24 to 30 years.
Information link
That would be the choice
The selection process consists of two written examinations (prelim and main) followed by an interview round. The pre-examination will be conducted in an objective manner with a total of 150 questions.
There is also an application fee
Application fee is 400 / – for all candidates outside Chhattisgarh and application fee is waived for all candidates outside Chhattisgarh. Candidates can check more relevant details through the official website.
Apply like this
Interested and eligible candidates can apply from April 15 by visiting the official website of CGPSE, psc.cg.gov.in.
