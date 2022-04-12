CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for ARTO and Transport Sub-Inspector posts will start from this date

This is a great opportunity for people looking for a government job. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has announced vacancies for ARTO, Transport SI posts. Eligible candidates for these posts can apply online on the official website of CGPSE, psc.cg.gov.in. The application process will start on 15 April 2022 and close on 14 May 2022. 20 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Eligibility, selection process and other information is given below.Assistant Regional Transport Officer, ARTO: 2 postsSub-Inspector of Transport: 15 postsBacklog: 3 posts

Eligibility and age limit

Candidates who want to apply for the above mentioned posts should carefully read the eligibility given in the notification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 24 to 30 years.

Information link

That would be the choice

The selection process consists of two written examinations (prelim and main) followed by an interview round. The pre-examination will be conducted in an objective manner with a total of 150 questions.

There is also an application fee

Application fee is 400 / – for all candidates outside Chhattisgarh and application fee is waived for all candidates outside Chhattisgarh. Candidates can check more relevant details through the official website.

Apply like this

Interested and eligible candidates can apply from April 15 by visiting the official website of CGPSE, psc.cg.gov.in.