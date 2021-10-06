CGPSC released State Engineering Service exam schedule, cgpsc recruitment 2021 applications for chhattisgarh forest service exam

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the exam schedule for the State Engineering Services Examination-2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in. The State Engineering Services Examination-2021 will be held on Friday, November 26. The exam will be conducted in two shifts in which Paper 1 General Studies will be conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and Paper 2 Engineering Civil / Mechanical / Electrical will be conducted from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 83 posts. To check the exam schedule, candidates first visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in. On the homepage of the website, you will find the link “EXAM SCHEDULE- STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM-2021 (05-10-2021)” click on it. Now a PDF file will open in front of you. This is your exam schedule. Now you can download it and also take printout of it. The direct link to check the exam schedule is psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/NOTIFICATIONS/Exam_Sch_SES_2021_05102021.PDF

Applications are invited for recruitment to these posts

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has once again started the applications for the Chhattisgarh Forest Service (Combined) Exam 2020. Earlier, applications were taken in June 2020 itself. A total of 178 posts will be filled by this recruitment of CGPSC. Candidates who want to take part in Chhattisgarh Forest Service Exam 2020 and fulfill the required application qualification can apply online by visiting CGPSC website.

The online application will start from October 11 and can be done till October 30. On the other hand, if any mistake is made in the application, it can be corrected from October 31 to November 4. The exam for this recruitment will be held on 5th December 2021. The age limit for recruitment to these posts has been kept from 21 to 30 years.

Talking about educational qualification, 12th pass from Science stream and B.Sc degree in related subject (Science, Environmental Science, Mathematics / Statistics / Agriculture / Botany / Computer Applicant / Forestry / Geology / Horticulture / Physics / Animal Science / Zoology) needed.

