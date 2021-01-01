Chahal-Dhanshree Verma: Yuzvendra Chahal along with his wife Dhanshree Verma and Virat Kohli arrived in Bangalore on September 15 to join the team in the UAE:

Highlights Teams have started arriving in the UAE for the second phase of IPL 2021

Many players of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have reached UAE.

The first round of IPL 2021 was played in India

Several players of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore team reached Bangalore on Saturday in the second half of IPL 2021. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also arrived with his wife where the RCB team will leave for the UAE on August 29.

The UAE leg of IPL 2021 will start from September 19. RCB players will complete a mandatory quarantine of 7 days after gathering in Bangalore. In the meantime, he will undergo regular Covid-1 test. Players will then enter the bio bubble.

Skipper Virat Kohli is currently on a tour of England where Team India is playing a five-match Test series with the hosts. Kohli will reach the UAE directly from London. He will join the RCB team in the UAE on September 15.

Virat’s team will leave for UAE on a chartered flight. Upon arrival in Dubai, the RCB team players will again have to complete a 6-day isolation. It is here that a number of foreign players, including coach Mike Hesson, will join the team. From August 29, foreign players and staff will begin joining the team.

The RCB has shared photos on its official Twitter handle after several players, including fast bowler Navdeep Saini, reached Bangalore. Chahal shared a photo from the flight with his wife in his Instagram story.

Hasranga, affiliated with RCB, removed Katich as head coach

RCB added Sri Lankan leg-spinner Vanindu Hasaranga, who was instrumental in helping his team win the T20 series against India.

In addition to Hasaranga, the world’s second-ranked T20 bowler, RCB has selected Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmant Chamira to replace Australia’s Daniel Sam. Adam Zampa was replaced by Hasranga.

The franchise also said that its head coach Simon Katich had decided to resign for “personal reasons”, with cricket director Mike Hesson taking over as the team’s head coach.

