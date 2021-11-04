chahar-big-screen-debut-soon-from-tamil-film-walking-talking-strawberry-ice-cream-nayantara-production-deepak-chahar-sister-worked-in-web-series-hot-photos Malti Chahar will debut on the big screen with this, sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, who has also worked in web series

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti Chahar will now be seen rocking the big screen after Ad and OTT. She is often in the news for her pictures and new looks on social media.

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti Chahar is often in discussion on social media. She is soon going to debut on the big screen. Earlier, the Indian cricketer’s sister has also worked in web series and she has also been seen in many advertisements.

Malti Chahar is a model by profession and she is often in the discussion about her pictures on social media. She is soon going to debut on the big screen with a Tamil film. He himself gave this information on social media a few days ago.

While giving this information on her Instagram, Malti Chahar said that, she is happy to be a part of ‘Walking Talking Strawberry Ice Cream’ to be produced by Nayantara and Vignesh Shivan. The film is being directed by Vinayak.

Let us tell you that Malti has also appeared in many commercials before appearing in films. Malti has worked in the web series letsmarry.com.

She came into limelight when she performed with her brothers Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo in their popular song Run the World. Malti often makes headlines for her stunning personality.

Malti has also been the second runner up of Miss India Earth 2009, Femina Miss India 2014. Malti Chahar, a resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, is a famous model and is no less than her two cricketer brothers (Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar) in popularity. After doing his early studies from Kendriya Vidyalaya, he also did software engineer.

It is worth noting that a few days ago, when Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend at the cricket stadium, Malti had expressed happiness by posting it. Apart from this, Malti shared a video even after Deepak Chahar’s match-winning innings on the Sri Lanka tour. More than 6 lakh 3 thousand people follow him on Instagram.