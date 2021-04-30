Chaitra Purnima 2021: Date, puja vidhi, importance of this auspicious day



Chaitra Purnima 2021: Purnima is a time when many festivals are celebrated in India. In line with the Hindu lunar calendar, Chaitra Purnima is the primary Purnima within the 12 months and it comes after Yugadi and Gudi Padwa. In line with the Gregorian calendar, the day falls within the month of March or April.

Nonetheless, all Purnima days have one thing particular to have fun. Hanuman Jayanti falls on Chaitra Purnima day and this day is widely known because the start anniversary of Hanuman.

As per Hindu beliefs, the individuals who observe quick on the day of Chaitra Purnima are bestowed with the divine blessings of the deity.

When is Chaitra Purnima in 2021?

This 12 months, Chaitra Purnima falls on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Chaitra Purnima 2021: Tithi

The Purnima Tithi begins at 12:44 on Apr 26, 2021, and ends at 09:01 on Apr 27, 2021.

Chaitra Purnima Vrat Vidhi

On this auspicious day of Chaitra Purnima, folks get up early and observe the holy tub earlier than dawn. After observing the holy dip, the devotees worship and provide prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Hanuman.

Devotees who hold a ‘Satyanarayana’ quick are required to recite the ‘Satyanarayana Katha’. On this explicit day of Chaitra Purnima folks additionally carry out a number of donations and charity work. It’s believed that by doing charities and making donations on this day, one will get relieved from all his current and previous sins.

Studying periods for Bhagwad Gita and Ramayana are thought of a big ritual to carry out on this day. Since Hanuman Jayanti can be celebrated on Chaitra Purnima, folks additionally recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

Purnima is the phrase for a full moon in Sanskrit. Kartik Poornima, Guru Purnima, and Buddha Poornima are some of probably the most broadly celebrated full moon festivals.

