Entertainment

chak de slum

23 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
chak de slum
Written by admin
chak de slum

chak de slum

chak de slum

There is a general perception about the people living in slums that they lead a life of deprivation.

While watching ‘Jhund’ you will remember ‘Chak De India’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Dangal’ and most of all ‘Lagaan’. Of course ‘Jhund’ is a sports film but it is more than that. Nagraj Manjule is the same filmmaker and director who once made ‘Sairat’ in Marathi and who will always be remembered in the big films made on caste system in India.

Manjule has taken two elements in the film ‘Jhund’. One for football and the other for slum. There is a general perception about the people living in slums that they lead a life of deprivation. Their children take drugs and go into the world of crime. The film stars a man named Vijay Borade (Amitabh Bachchan) who works in a college but wants to change the lives of slum dwellers.

Therefore, he starts taking interest in football among the children and youths there and gives them 500 rupees from his pocket every day. The youth of the slum initially do not show interest. Then after a few days they start playing football and their life starts changing. Then later on, the time comes when these youngsters get a chance to go to a world competition named ‘Homeless Soccer’.

The film on one hand shows the lives of the slum dwellers and at the same time underlines the fact that there is no match between the rich and the poor people in India. Vijay Borade acts as a bridge between these two. It is a very positive film by Amitabh Bachchan and its social message moves the audience in the direction of thinking. Of course ‘Jhund’ is not a commercial film and shouldn’t expect huge success at the box office yet it is a big film of social harmony. Many of its scenes are heart touching. Like narrating the story of their own life to all the youth of the football team at Vijay’s place. The scene of Amitabh’s speech in the court is also spectacular.

READ Also  Pooja Bhatts special message for NCB is related to Aryan Khan's selfie and Drugs Case | Pooja Bhatt's special message for NCB is related to Aryan Khan's selfie


#chak #slum

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment