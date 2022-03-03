chak de slum

While watching ‘Jhund’ you will remember ‘Chak De India’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Dangal’ and most of all ‘Lagaan’. Of course ‘Jhund’ is a sports film but it is more than that. Nagraj Manjule is the same filmmaker and director who once made ‘Sairat’ in Marathi and who will always be remembered in the big films made on caste system in India.

Manjule has taken two elements in the film ‘Jhund’. One for football and the other for slum. There is a general perception about the people living in slums that they lead a life of deprivation. Their children take drugs and go into the world of crime. The film stars a man named Vijay Borade (Amitabh Bachchan) who works in a college but wants to change the lives of slum dwellers.

Therefore, he starts taking interest in football among the children and youths there and gives them 500 rupees from his pocket every day. The youth of the slum initially do not show interest. Then after a few days they start playing football and their life starts changing. Then later on, the time comes when these youngsters get a chance to go to a world competition named ‘Homeless Soccer’.

The film on one hand shows the lives of the slum dwellers and at the same time underlines the fact that there is no match between the rich and the poor people in India. Vijay Borade acts as a bridge between these two. It is a very positive film by Amitabh Bachchan and its social message moves the audience in the direction of thinking. Of course ‘Jhund’ is not a commercial film and shouldn’t expect huge success at the box office yet it is a big film of social harmony. Many of its scenes are heart touching. Like narrating the story of their own life to all the youth of the football team at Vijay’s place. The scene of Amitabh’s speech in the court is also spectacular.