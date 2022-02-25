Chakda Xpress- Anushka Sharma started bowling practice, was seen doing bowling action! Anushka Sharma started bowling practice

News oi-Salman Khan

Anushka Sharma has been in the news for Jhulan Goswami biopic for quite some time and now her pictures on social media have started coming out straight from the sets. Anushka Sharma has currently started preparing for her upcoming film ‘Chakda Express’ and fans are extremely excited. The actress is returning to the big screen four years after the release of Zero. Anushka shared pictures from her preparations, in which she is learning to catch the ball.

Anushka Sharma shared a few pictures on social media, which lets us know how she is preparing to play the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

In the first picture, we can see his fingers holding a ball close by. In the second, she is seen learning to bowl. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Grip by grip.”

On January 6, Anushka Sharma shared the promo of Chakda Express on her official Instagram handle. While many were shocked to see Anushka’s new look, others criticized the new avatar of the actress. A month later, we saw him in Mumbai preparing for his film.

Fans are very excited for this film and Anushka Sharma is going to be seen for the first time with such a banging film. Anushka Sharma is going to be seen in the role of a strong bowler. Anushka Sharma is a great actress, there is no doubt about it. How did you like this picture of her..

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

english summary Chakda Xpress- Anushka Sharma started bowling practice, was seen doing bowling action! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 13:15 [IST]