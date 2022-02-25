Entertainment

Chakda Xpress- Anushka Sharma started bowling practice, was seen doing bowling action! Anushka Sharma started bowling practice

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Chakda Xpress- Anushka Sharma started bowling practice, was seen doing bowling action! Anushka Sharma started bowling practice
Written by admin
Chakda Xpress- Anushka Sharma started bowling practice, was seen doing bowling action! Anushka Sharma started bowling practice

Chakda Xpress- Anushka Sharma started bowling practice, was seen doing bowling action! Anushka Sharma started bowling practice

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

Anushka Sharma has been in the news for Jhulan Goswami biopic for quite some time and now her pictures on social media have started coming out straight from the sets. Anushka Sharma has currently started preparing for her upcoming film ‘Chakda Express’ and fans are extremely excited. The actress is returning to the big screen four years after the release of Zero. Anushka shared pictures from her preparations, in which she is learning to catch the ball.

Arshad Warsi posted such a meme on Russia and Ukraine war, trolled on social media!Arshad Warsi posted such a meme on Russia and Ukraine war, trolled on social media!

Anushka Sharma shared a few pictures on social media, which lets us know how she is preparing to play the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

chakda xpress, anushka sharma, chakda express, anushka sharma

In the first picture, we can see his fingers holding a ball close by. In the second, she is seen learning to bowl. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Grip by grip.”

On January 6, Anushka Sharma shared the promo of Chakda Express on her official Instagram handle. While many were shocked to see Anushka’s new look, others criticized the new avatar of the actress. A month later, we saw him in Mumbai preparing for his film.

Fans are very excited for this film and Anushka Sharma is going to be seen for the first time with such a banging film. Anushka Sharma is going to be seen in the role of a strong bowler. Anushka Sharma is a great actress, there is no doubt about it. How did you like this picture of her..

  • anushka chada express jhulan goswami 1645542654

    Exclusive: Shooting of Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Express – Will reach England with Virat Kohli in July

  • chakdaexpress 1641447571

    Chakda Xpress- Anushka Sharma will do a blast, strong teaser surfaced from Jhulan Goswami Biopic!

  • virat anushka 1645628800

    Virat Kohli shooting with Anushka Sharma as Sardar, fans said that the sequel of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi started

  • anushka sharma3 1643109381

    Anushka Sharma’s Huge Deal Of 400 Crore With Netflix, Amazon – Read Details

  • cvr 1643090746

    Shoaib Akhtar trapped by commenting on Virat Kohli’s marriage, Anushka Sharma’s fans started class!

  • virat anushka memes 9 1643040855

    After Vamika’s first picture trended, Anushka posted and requested again, memes are going viral

  • anushka vamika 1643013673

    Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli issued a long statement as soon as the pictures of daughter Vamika went viral

  • virat kohli vamika 1642953325

    Virat is a carbon copy of Papa – Anushka’s daughter Vamika, the first picture trended on the internet, Viral Video from the match

  • virat anushka 3 1642348134

    You are not perfect, Dhoni said your beard will soon turn white: Anushka Sharma’s emotional post for Virat

  • anushi3 1619779897 1641014136

    Anushka Sharma is going to make a quick comeback in Bollywood, will make a big bang with films and web series!

  • 1 1639631755

    Anushka Sharma out of Jhulan Goswami biopic? This actress snatched a powerful project!

  • anushkasharma1 1637133889

    After becoming a mother, Anushka Sharma showed her killer style in bikini, Virat Kohli’s comment VIRAL

english summary

Chakda Xpress- Anushka Sharma started bowling practice, was seen doing bowling action! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 13:15 [IST]


#Chakda #Xpress #Anushka #Sharma #started #bowling #practice #bowling #action #Anushka #Sharma #started #bowling #practice

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Emmys 2021: List of nominees

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment