Chakda Xpress- Anushka Sharma’s Jhulan Goswami biopic teaser out now! Anushka Sharma will do a blast, strong teaser surfaced from Jhulan Goswami Biopic!

It is the era of biopics and recently Superstar Ranveer Singh was seen in a real story and we are talking about 83 the film, in which he played the character of Kapil Dev but the film was not his biopic. But the news that is coming from Anushka Sharma at this time is quite shocking because Anushka Sharma is going to be a part of a film which will be a biopic of a female cricketer.

We are talking about cricketer Jhulan Goswami, on whose life a film is being made and Anushka Sharma is playing this character. The name of this film is going to be Chakda Express.

However, some time ago news came that Anushka Sharma is not going to be seen in the film. But now Anushka Sharma has announced this film with a great teaser.

