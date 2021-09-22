Challenges of the Strait of Whistle

Steve Stricker, who lives in Wisconsin and is the captain of the US team, said Kohler put Wisconsin on the golf map.

“Whistling Straits is a tremendous test, a beautiful piece of property,” he said. “It’s one of those iconic places in our state, thanks to Herb and his family. It started right here for Wisconsin golf, to be quite honest.”

The Ryder Cup, of course, is about challenging the pros. Jason Mengel, director of the Ryder Cup that ends on Sunday, said he believed the course was “one of the finest tests of golf anywhere in the world.”

There will also be raucous crowds at the first tee, where Mengel said he had set up hospitality tents in high-visibility areas to help set the atmosphere. Coming down the stretch, Mengel said the par-3 17th hole, named the pinched nerve, “could play an important role” in determining the winner.

The pinched nerve continues the die tradition of testing a golfer’s aptitude late in the round. Cut into a hill, surrounded by green bunkers to the left and right of a long, somewhat narrow green with a severe drop to the left. Behind those bunkers is Lake Michigan. Should golfers err on the right and push the shot up the hill, they would have no chance of stopping the ball from running up the high perch to the green.

Looking at the course’s two finishing holes, it’s hard to believe that it is located on land that was once an airstrip. The die is cut into fringes that make one ragged to view the lake, as if the course was always waiting to be explored. Dok said that the dirt he had dug out of those fringes then allowed the dye to build up to the mounds and mounds found throughout the course.

Die’s courses continue to test the best players. He had a singular vision, which was not that every course should have a set of qualities, but that golf courses should inspire golfers to play their best by thinking their way around the course. The pressure of the Ryder Cup will add to that thinking.