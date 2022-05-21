World

Chalmers blames ‘economic insecurities’ for independent and minor party gains

9 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Chalmers blames ‘economic insecurities’ for independent and minor party gains
Written by admin
Chalmers blames ‘economic insecurities’ for independent and minor party gains

Chalmers blames ‘financial insecurities’ for independent and minor party gains

ad08562a584847fe5c03cea7957cfd3da81e0d03

Video: Chalmers blames ‘financial insecurities’ for independent and minor party gains

Chalmers blames ‘financial insecurities’ for independent and minor party gains

We’re sorry, this function is at the moment unavailable. We’re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers has blamed ‘financial insecurities’ for why many secure seats are falling to minor events or independents.

#Chalmers #blames #financial #insecurities #independent #minor #party #gains

READ Also  New York City marks late rapper Biggie Smalls' 50th birthday

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment