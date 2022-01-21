Chamath Palihapitiya Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Chamath Palihapitiya’s Net Worth?

Chamath Palihapitiya is a Sri Lankan Canadian enterprise capitalist and entrepreneur who has a web value of $1 billion. Chamath Palihapitiya is greatest generally known as the founder and CEO of the Silicon Valley enterprise capital agency Social Capital. Beforehand he was the youngest Vice President in AOL’s. At AOL he oversaw Immediate Messenger. He joined Fb in 2005, at a time when the social community was solely a yr outdated. He was a senior govt at Fb from 2007 to 2011. In 2011 Chamath left Fb to launch his personal fund, The Social+Capital Partnership, which was ultimately renamed Social Capital. At this time Social Capital manages effectively over $1 billion in belongings. In 2015 Social Capital was the main investor in Slack Applied sciences funding spherical. Different investments embrace Palantir, Paydom (which was bought by The Walt Disney Firm), Bumptop (which was purchased by Google) and Pure Storage soared in worth.

Amongst his different endeavors, Palihapitiya co-hosts a preferred expertise podcast entitled “All In.”

Chamath is a minority investor within the Golden State Warriors, having invested with the group of companions who purchased the staff in 2010 for $450 million. At this time the staff is value $5.5 billion. Chamath is believed to personal 10% of the group.

Early Life and Schooling

Chamath Palihapitiya was born on September 3, 1976 in Sri Lanka. When he was 5 years of age, he moved together with his household as refugees to Canada. To financially assist his struggling household, Palihapitiya labored at a Burger King as a teen. He went to Lisgar Collegiate Institute in Ottawa, and graduated when he was 17. Subsequently, Palihapitiya attended the College of Waterloo, the place he obtained his diploma in electrical engineering.

Profession Beginnings

Following his commencement from Waterloo, Palihapitiya labored for a yr on the funding financial institution BMO Nesbitt Burns as a dealer of derivatives. After this, he moved to California and joined AOL, the place he grew to become the corporate’s youngest-ever vp and headed its instantaneous messaging division. Palihapitiya left AOL in 2005 to hitch the enterprise capital agency Mayfield Fund. A couple of months later, he left to hitch Fb, which had solely been round for a bit over a yr. On the firm, Palihapitiya labored on consumer progress, main Fb to hit one billion customers in 2009. Though he discovered success with the corporate, it was reported in Steven Levy’s e-book “Fb: The Inside Story” that Palihapitiya was thought of a bully by his subordinates, whom he allegedly made cry regularly.

Social Capital

Palihapitiya left Fb in 2011 to begin his personal firm, which was initially known as the Social+Capital Partnership. Fashioned together with his then-spouse, the agency focuses on funding expertise startups via seed cash, non-public fairness, and enterprise capital. In 2015, the agency modified its identify to Social Capital. Via Social Capital, Palihapitiya has invested in such corporations as Glooko, SecondMarket, Field, Slack, and Yammer. The fund had over $1.1 billion in complete belongings in 2015. Nonetheless, three years later, Social Capital skilled a drastic lower in operations, and noticed a serious exodus of prime administration brass. Reportedly, Palihapitiya was spending lengthy stretches of time together with his girlfriend in Italy, and was seldom coming to the workplace or answering worker correspondences. Because of this, Social Capital transitioned right into a household workplace and returned investor capital.

Following the conversion of Social Capital to a household workplace in 2018, Palihapitiya determined he needed to restructure the corporate to raised serve different entrepreneurs, and never simply restricted companions. To do that, he has used the agency to make investments within the areas of life sciences, biotechnology, and local weather science. Moreover, Palihapitiya has targeted on decentralizing the digital economic system via blockchain and different belongings.

Brian Ach/Getty Photos

SPACs

Palihapitiya is closely concerned in sponsoring SPACs, or particular objective acquisition corporations. In 2019, he helped Virgin Galactic go public via this technique. Palihapitiya bought his stake in Virgin Galactic in 2021 for round $213 million; he stays the chairman of its board of administrators. Additionally utilizing a SPAC, he took the net actual property market Opendoor public in 2020. Later, he took the monetary companies platform SoFi and the Medicare insurance coverage firm Clover Well being public via SPACs.

Palihapitiya has acquired an excessive amount of criticism for his fixed use of SPACs to take corporations public, in addition to for luring traders into downside companies. The Monetary Occasions complained that he was “shilling dangerous reverse-mergers to retail traders on a (sic) virtually bimonthly foundation.” Moreover, after making the Clover Well being SPAC, the agency Hindenburg Analysis argued that Palihapitiya had failed to tell traders about Clover’s alleged misleading enterprise practices, which have been being investigated by the Division of Justice.

Political Exercise

Through the years, Palihapitiya has made donations to each main US political events. Nonetheless, he has largely donated to the Democratic Occasion, with an estimated complete of $1.3 million from 2011 to 2021. Within the 2020 presidential election, he supported Michael Bloomberg to go the Democratic ticket.

In 2013, Palihapitiya based the lobbying group FWD.us, which seeks to enhance training, foster technological innovation, and reform immigration coverage. Later, in early 2021, Palihapitiya introduced his intention to problem incumbent California Governor Gavin Newsom if Newsom ended up being recalled. He claimed that he would reduce the state revenue tax to 0% and supply a $2,000 credit score for each baby born within the state, amongst different marketing campaign objectives. Nonetheless, the next month, Palihapitiya determined to not run for governor.

Investments and Donations

Amongst his varied notable investments, Palihapitiya has invested in a number of startups via the enterprise capital agency Embarcadero Ventures. In 2010, he helped purchase the Golden State Warriors for $450 million, and continues to carry a minority stake.

On the philanthropic facet of issues, Palihapitiya has made frequent donations to his alma mater of the College of Waterloo, together with a $25 million contribution to the engineering division. Moreover, he donated $7 million to supply clear ingesting water to households in California’s Central Valley.

Private Life

Whereas nonetheless in school, Palihapitiya started relationship Brigette Lau. The 2 moved collectively to California, received married, and had three youngsters; they later divorced in 2018. Subsequently, Palihapitiya started a relationship with Italian mannequin and pharmaceutical heiress Nathalie Dompe, the CEO of Dompe Holdings. Collectively, the couple has one baby.