Champions League 2019: The crowd gathered in the stadium, the model wearing a swimming costume entered the field during the match, explained the reason

Champions League 2019: In fact, in the 18th minute of the first half of the match, a woman wearing a swimming costume entered the field. Dodging the security circle, this woman was seen running towards the middle ground.

Champions League 2019:The match between Tottenham and Liverpool in the final of the UEFA League was being described as boring and it was felt during the match as well when Liverpool player Mohamed Salah scored a goal from the penalty spot in the first half to give Liverpool the lead. But during this time something happened on the field that all eyes were on the ground. In fact, in the 18th minute of the first half of the match, a woman wearing a swimming costume entered the field. Dodging the security circle, this woman was seen running towards the middle ground.

The security personnel caught the woman and took her outside the field. During this the match had to be stopped for some time. The name of this woman is being told as Kinsey Wolansky. This woman is a model and is said to be the girlfriend of a YouTube prankster. The name of the woman’s boyfriend is being told as Vitaly Zdorovetski. Let us tell you that Zdorovetsi entered the field during the 2014 FIFA World Cup final by writing ‘Natural Born Prankster’. For doing so on the field, he has been barred from attending major sporting events.

Zdorovetski, an adult website, Whitely Uncensored, has more than 10 million followers. Kinsey Wolansky had reached the ground to promote this website, his T-shirt also had the name of this website written on it. Kinsey Wolansky’s Instagram account has been closed after this incident. She has posted controversial content many times on social media.