Chandigarh DSP Dilsher Chandel protested against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu remarks over police

DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel said that this force protects him and his family. Without the police, even a rickshaw driver does not listen to them.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had made objectionable remarks on the police in a rally recently. Chandigarh Police DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel has released a video condemning Sidhu’s statement regarding the remarks made on the police, calling it shameful.

In fact, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu had reached a public meeting in support of Navtej Cheema, MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi. During this, while encouraging the Congress workers, he gave a controversial statement about the Punjab Police. Sidhu said in the public meeting of Sultanpur Lodhi that if this MLA shouts at the SHO, then his pants get wet.

Chandigarh Police DSP Dilsher Chandel has released a video protesting Sidhu’s objectionable statement. In his video, he is saying that a video is going viral for two or three days in which Navjot Singh Sidhu is telling his partner that he wets the pants of the SHO. It is a matter of great shame that a senior leader is using such words about his own force and insulting them.

#WATCH , It’s very shameful that a senior leader insults police force that provides him protection. Without police, even a rickshaw puller won’t obey their instructions: Chandigarh DSP Dilsher S Chandel on Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s remarks against police (25.12) pic.twitter.com/W1EjjhTkLs — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

Further DSP Chandel said that this force protects him and his family. If this is the case, then they should return their forces and roam alone. They roam around with 10 to 20 policemen. Without the police, even a rickshaw driver does not listen to them. That’s why I strongly condemn this word and on behalf of all police force I express my anger over his statement that they should not speak such words about their force.

However, when the Indian Express tried to get a response from Navjot Singh Sidhu regarding this matter, he was not available. But a close one of his said that the remark was made only in jest. His intention was not to insult the police forces.