Chandigarh DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel gave defamation notice against punjab congress chief navjot sidhu

Through the notice, DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel has asked to tender an unconditional public apology in writing and through print, electronic and social media for causing damage to the honor of the police force.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu seems to be embroiled in controversy over his objectionable remarks made about the police while addressing a rally. Chandigarh Police DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel has served a defamation notice against the Punjab Congress President after he released a video criticizing Navjot Sidhu’s statement.

Through the notice, DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel has demanded an unconditional public apology in writing and through print, electronic and social media for causing damage to the honor of the police force. The notice also states that no monetary compensation has been sought for the reason that keeping in view the arduous duties and supreme sacrifice of the Punjab Police Force, their prestige cannot be expressed in monetary terms.

It is worth noting that on December 18, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu had reached a public meeting in support of Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Cheema. During this, while encouraging the Congress workers, he gave a controversial statement about the Punjab Police. Sidhu said in the public meeting that if this MLA shouts at the SHO, then his pants get wet.

After the video of Sidhu’s statement went viral, DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel criticized his statement. Dilsher Chandel had released a video. In which he said that it is a matter of shame that a senior leader is using such words about his own force and insulting them. This force protects him and his family. If this is the case, then they should return their forces and roam alone. They roam around with 10 to 20 policemen. Without the police, even a rickshaw driver does not listen to them.

Let us inform that DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel had joined Chandigarh Police in 1989 as an assistant sub-inspector. Chandel is attached to the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Chandigarh Police.