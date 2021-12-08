Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 2021 Dual Audio Archives HD 720p



Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 2021 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movies Info:

Full Name: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Released Year : 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Information

Release Date: 10 December 2021 (India)

Directed by-Abhishek Kapoor

Writing Credits-Abhishek Kapoor, Tushar Paranjape, Supratik Sen

Produced by-Smriti Jain, Rohit Jayaswal, Pragya Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Gaurav Mishra, Abhishek Nayar

Music by-Sachin Sanghvi

Cinematography by-Manoj Lobo, Vishal Vittal

Film Editing by-Chandan Arora

Casting By-Mukesh Chhabra

Production Design by-Bindiya Chhabria

Costume Design by-Shruti Kapoor, Akshay Tyagi

Makeup Department-Zuby Johal, Mahera Kolah, Rajiv Subba

Production Management-Chirag Kotian, Sandeep Mishra, Mannu Sharma

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Ninaad Shaunak Bhatt, Raj Chhabriya, Abhinandan Gupta, Anuj Gupta, Nishant Kantharia, Rajat Tiwari

Art Department-Priya Chhabra, Ria Gureja, Rashmin Lad, Anjali Mandapaka, Shweta Sakpal, Twinkle Tanwar

Sound Department-Zahir Bandukwala, Bulganin Baruah, Sanjay Maurya, Allwin Rego, Anupam Sathe, Imran Shaikh, Yash Shinde

Visual Effects by-Dheeraj Chelani, Anil Vimal Prajapati

Stunts-Allan Amin, Vishal Bhargav

Casting Department-Mukesh Chhabra, Saurabh Pal

Costume and Wardrobe Department-Sadiya Salim Ali, Dhanesh Gosai, Ashima Jindal, Kavita Mani

Editorial Department-Sajith Rajendran, Gaurav Rao Rane, Saroosh Sheikh, Nikhil Vaishnav

Music Department-Joel Crasto, Jigar Saraiya

Script and Continuity Department-Shikha Rahi.

Storyline

Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. All seems well until a shocking revelation causes turmoil in their love story.

Where to see Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui?

Top Cast Of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Actor Role In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Ayushmann Khurrana Not Known Vaani Kapoor Not Known Leena Sharma as Tasneem Col Ravi Sharma as Doctor Girish Dhamija as Father of Ayushmann Khurrana Amirhossein Manzouri as Sami Leena Sharma as Tasneem Aarav Dua as Child Artist Anav Dua as Child Artist Ssumier Pasricha Not Known

Year: 2021

Country- India

Language: Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

