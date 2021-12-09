Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) Full Movie 480p 720p 1080p Download



Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Download, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 2021 Movie Download, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 2021 Dual Audio Hindi English 480p 720p 1080p Download, Download Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 2021 Movie Download, Full Movie Download, Dual Audio Hindi English 480p In 400MB 720p In 1GB 1080p In 2.6GB Hindi Dubbed Full Movie Gdrive Links. This Is Dual Audio Movie Based On Biography, Drama, Musical. Click On The Download Links Below To Proceed.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film. The movie release date is 10 December 2021. directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead cast in this movie.

If you people are more interested in watching Movies, then stay with Filmyzap.Com to watch Bollywood And Hollywood and other types of movies so that people can enjoy the upcoming new Movies. We will inform about the new Movie and as soon as possible Sooryavanshi full movie download .

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) Full Movie 480p 720p 1080p Download

Much Awaited Movies Series List:

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Information

Release Date: 10 December 2021 (India)

Directed by-Abhishek Kapoor

Writing Credits-Abhishek Kapoor, Tushar Paranjape, Supratik Sen

Produced by-Smriti Jain, Rohit Jayaswal, Pragya Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Gaurav Mishra, Abhishek Nayar

Music by-Sachin Sanghvi

Cinematography by-Manoj Lobo, Vishal Vittal

Film Editing by-Chandan Arora

Casting By-Mukesh Chhabra

Production Design by-Bindiya Chhabria

Costume Design by-Shruti Kapoor, Akshay Tyagi

Makeup Department-Zuby Johal, Mahera Kolah, Rajiv Subba

Production Management-Chirag Kotian, Sandeep Mishra, Mannu Sharma

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Ninaad Shaunak Bhatt, Raj Chhabriya, Abhinandan Gupta, Anuj Gupta, Nishant Kantharia, Rajat Tiwari

Art Department-Priya Chhabra, Ria Gureja, Rashmin Lad, Anjali Mandapaka, Shweta Sakpal, Twinkle Tanwar

Sound Department-Zahir Bandukwala, Bulganin Baruah, Sanjay Maurya, Allwin Rego, Anupam Sathe, Imran Shaikh, Yash Shinde

Visual Effects by-Dheeraj Chelani, Anil Vimal Prajapati

Stunts-Allan Amin, Vishal Bhargav

Casting Department-Mukesh Chhabra, Saurabh Pal

Costume and Wardrobe Department-Sadiya Salim Ali, Dhanesh Gosai, Ashima Jindal, Kavita Mani

Editorial Department-Sajith Rajendran, Gaurav Rao Rane, Saroosh Sheikh, Nikhil Vaishnav

Music Department-Joel Crasto, Jigar Saraiya

Script and Continuity Department-Shikha Rahi.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Story?

Manvinder Munjal aka Manu (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a fitness enthusiast who owns a gym, and a bodybuilder who competes year on year to win the local championship. While he’s focused all his energies on sweating it out and building his dole-shole for that (with little luck), his gym business sees far and few footfalls. Until walks in, the head-turner, Maanvi Brar (Vaani Kapoor), the gym’s newly appointed Jhoomba (read: Zumba), instructor. Soon enough, sparks fly and the two are drawn into a passionate relationship. But there is more to Maanvi than the gorgeous woman that she is. And that forms the crux of the story.

Top Cast Of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Actor Role In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Ayushmann Khurrana Not Known Vaani Kapoor Not Known Leena Sharma as Tasneem Col Ravi Sharma as Doctor Girish Dhamija as Father of Ayushmann Khurrana Amirhossein Manzouri as Sami Leena Sharma as Tasneem Aarav Dua as Child Artist Anav Dua as Child Artist Ssumier Pasricha Not Known

People search the following sites in Google for Free Movie downloads

9kMovies,Khatrimazafull, aFilmywap, iBomma, DVDVilla, FilmyZilla, FilmyWap, Filmymeet, Isaiminiya , WorldFree4u, BollyVerse , MovieVerse, Gomovies, FilmyGod, Divyanet , 123movies, Extramovies, Filmyhit, 7starhd, Teluguwap, Kuttymovies, Gomovies, Pagalworld, Moviesda, Djpunjab, Todaypk, 9xmoviesk, Tamilyogi, 123movies, Isaimini, Movierulz, Tamilrockers.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui full Movie Download 9xMovies

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui full Movie Download 9xMovies on the internet to watch movies.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui full Movie Download Tamilrockers

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui full Movie Download Tamilrockers on the internet to Movies.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui full Movie Download FilmyWap

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui full Movie Download FilmyWap on the internet to Movies.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui full Movie Download FilmyZilla

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui full Movie Download FilmyZilla on the internet to Movie.

Through the website Filmyzap.com, you are informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You cannot download movies through this website. This is not a Movie and series downloading website.

People also search for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Full Movie How To Download in Google:

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Full Movie Download Filmyzilla

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Hd Movie Download Filmymeet

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 2021 Movie Free Download 9kmovies

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Hindi Dubbed Download Mp4Moviez

Watch Online Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Full Movie Tamilmv

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Full Movie Free Download Worldfree4u

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.