chandigarh kare aashiqui actress vaani kapoor reacts over trans women role

Actress Vaani Kapoor has been receiving tremendous appreciation for her bold decision to play a trans woman on screen in the recent film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. She has been receiving praise and appreciation from all quarters as well as incredibly positive reviews for her sensitive portrayal of trans woman Manvi Brar, who is fighting for her rights. Vaani hopes that the impact of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui can enable the transgender community to be represented in films in the future.

Vani says, “If I speak my mind, when Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui came to me, I was blown away by the script, as it was sensitively referring to the need for inclusion, but in the most engaging way of telling the story. Was telling

Vani says, I salute Abhishek Kapoor for making such a film accessible to people and loved by people from all parts of the country. She says that first we have to attract people to watch these kind of movies so that they can reflect on what we are trying to say and I believe it will help in changing the society at large. can.

She adds, “I hope the impact of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will enable future films and producers to get representation of transgender people for such roles.” I hope no famous actress will ever play a trans-woman after this film and we can cast people from this community to play such a role. This was the aim of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui from the very beginning, because to change the mindset that has been prevalent for so long, you have to connect with people and tell them about the importance of celebrating your individuality and the freedom to choose your gender.

While people termed her decision to do the film as a brave move, Vaani feels that the film’s conscience inspired her to step into the film.

She says, “I never thought that doing this film would be considered a brave move. As an actress, I have tried to be patient with only doing good work and looking for a film script that works well. Enables me to be a reliable and dependable actor.” With this in mind, today, I feel a sense of identity that I have chosen a film that has started an important discussion about our society and gives us an opportunity to address the issues of the transgender community in our country. Tells you to look within yourself and keep an eye on it.

Vaani is now ready for her next film as well. She will next be seen in Karan Malhotra’s big screen film Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Shamshera will release on 18 March 2022.

