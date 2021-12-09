chandigarh kare aashiqui advance booking occupancy report : ayushmann khurrana film seems bumper opening. chandigarh kare aashiqui advance booking report ayushman khurrana opening day collection

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s occupancy rate

The occupancy rate of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in Chennai is 17 percent. However, the yearning of Ahan Shetty was accepted with open arms by the audience in Chennai itself earlier with an occupancy rate of 30 percent. According to the first review of the film that has come out, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has got a response between three to four stars.

ayushman khurana big movie

In such a situation, it is possible that like the rest of Ayushmann Khurrana’s films, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui can also gain momentum after the weekend in the theatres. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has got an occupancy rate of 10 percent in Mumbai.

More booking of spectators in Mumbai and Chennai

Bookings are already visible for the viewers in Mumbai and Chennai. Advance booking of 6 to 8 percent has been received with Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow and Hyderabad. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo was also released in April amid the Corona epidemic.

Chandigarh’s Aashiqui Ki Taklash

Abhay Deol’s Vale is also releasing along with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. It will be interesting to see which of the two films the audience likes more. On the other hand Salman Khan’s last and Ahan Shetty’s yearning still remains at the theatres. In such a situation, after the arrival of Aashiqui in Chandigarh, there may be an impact on the earnings of Tadap.